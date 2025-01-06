Sumit Nagal qualified for the ASB Classic 2025 main draw winning two qualifier matches. Playing his first-round match against the eighth seed Alex Michelsen, Naagal received a grand welcome. After winning the first set on tie-breaker, Sumit Nagal looked to seal the win in the ASB Classic 2025. But the Indian star saw his serve broken three times in the next two sets and eventually lost the match with a 7-6, 4-6, 2-6 scoreline. Nagal will play in the Australian Open 2025. Sumit Nagal Receives Warm Welcome During His ASB Classic 2025 Main Draw Round of 32 Match Against Alex Michelsen (Watch Video) .

Sumit Nagal Knocked Out of ASB Classic 2025

➡️ India's best @nagalsumit fought his heart out against rising star Alex Michelsen in a 3 hour battle at ATP 250 Auckland R32 ➡️ Saved 6 set points to bag the 1st set ➡️ Showcased his rollicking forehand and stunning court coverage with some delightful winners ➡️ Australian… pic.twitter.com/lZnvwuzjM7 — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) January 6, 2025

