With Australian Open 2025 just weeks away all eyes are on the ongoing Tennis action. Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal made it to the main draw of the Australian Open 2025 but had to play two qualifying matches at the ATP 250 tournament ASB Classic 2025 in Auckland. On Sunday, January 5, India's top-ranked player defeated France's Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in the second round of the Qualifiers. Taking the court on Monday, to play his first-round match against Alex Michelsen, Sumit Nagal received great support from the crowd. Watch the video below. ASB Classic 2025: Naomi Osaka Reaches First WTA Semifinal Since 2022 Following Victory Over Hailey Baptiste.

Sumit Nagal Receives Warm Welcome During His ASB Classic 2025 MAtch Against Alex Michelsen

“Ladies and gentlemen - from India it’s Sumit Nagal” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sGFSlJDr50 — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) January 6, 2025

