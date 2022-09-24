Roger Federer did not have the dream finish in the final Tennis match of his career as the Swiss legend and Rafael Nadal were defeated by the American duo of Jack Sock and Frances Tifaoe at the Laver Cup 2022. The American pair lost the first set but rallied back to win the next two sets.

Team World rally at the finish. Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe are victorious over Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a doubles clash to remember, drawing the score even at the end of Day 1.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/z0l158ooi0 — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022

