Day 12 of the Australian Open 2025 will see two thrilling semifinals on Thursday, January 23. Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns against Paula Badosa in the women's singles semifinal clash. The thrilling encounter is scheduled to be played at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The second women's singles semifinal match will be played between Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek. The Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek match is scheduled to begin at 3:10 PM IST in the Australian Open 2025. Australian Open 2025 Day 11 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Jannik Sinner, Ben Shelton, Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys Reach Semifinals and Other Top Results.

Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 23

