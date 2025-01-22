The 11th day of the Australian Open 2025 has been completed, and the day was filled with thrilling actions among some top-ranked tennis stars. Day 11 also saw defending champion Jannik Sinner playing in men's singles quarterfinals, whereas in women's singles, Iga Swiatek was also in action. Ben Shelton defeated Lorenzo Sonego in a nearly four-hour, hard-fought battle on Rod Laver Arena to advance to the semifinals of the ongoing Grand Slam tournament. Ben Shelton thrashed 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(4) Lorenzo Sonego in the men's singles quarterfinals match of the Australian Open 2025. Ben Shelton will play his first semifinal at Melbourne Park. Novak Djokovic Beats Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in Intense Clash to Qualify for Australian Open 2025 Semifinals.

Iga Swiatek comprehensively won her women's singles quarterfinal clash against United States Emma Navarro to advance to the semifinals of the Grand Slam tournament. Iga Swiatek crushed Emma Navarro 6-1 and 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena. Madison Keys stormed to the semifinals of the Australian Open 2025 after crushing Elina Svitolina in a thrilling quarterfinal women's singles match. Madison Keys won by 3-6, 6-3 and 6-3 in a hard-fought match. Madison Keys will face Iga Swiatek in the much-awaited semifinals of the Grand Slam tournament.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner shattered home hopes by thrashing Alex de Minaur in a one-sided men's singles quarterfinal match in the Australian Open 2025. The Italian world number showed no signs of the illness that hampered him in his last match to storm into the semifinals by winning straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena against eighth seed Alex de Minaur. The Italian tennis star will go up against United States' Ben Shelton in the men's singles semifinals. Australian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Overcomes Tommy Paul To Book Semifinal Berth.

The world number one has also won all 20 of his last matches against Australians. Jannik Sinner is aiming to defend his Grand Slam title for the first time after crushing Daniil Medvedev in the grand finale last year. Day 12 of the Australian Open 2025 promises to bring more exciting and thrilling encounters with top-seeded players in both men's and women's categories facing tough opponents to reach the next stage of the ongoing Grand Slam tournament.

