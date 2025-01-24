Day 13 of the Australian Open 2025 will see two action-packed semifinals on Friday, January 24. In the first semifinal match of the Grand Slam tournament, Alexander Zverev will face Novak Djokovic in a men's singles match. The high-voltage semifinal is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The second semifinal will be played between defending champion Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton. The thrilling men's singles semifinal is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST. Australian Open 2025 Day 12 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys Advance to Women’s Singles Final; Andrea Vavassorri-Simone Bolelli Reach Men’s Double Summit Clash.

Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 24

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)