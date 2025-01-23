Reaching the final stages of the Australian Open 2025 competitions the number of matches might be getting thinner but the level of competition and game have improved. With matches entering the semifinal stages, many high-profile names and contenders have been already eliminated from the competition, and the top four contenders and pairs were in action on Day 12. In the women’s Singles category, Aryna Sabalenka faced her off-court friend Paula Badosa in the semifinal while number 2 seed Iga Swiatek took on Madison Keys. Out of the four competitors, only Sabalenka has won the Happy Slam. Angry Daniil Medvedev Smashes Net Camera, Breaks His Racquet During First-Round Win Over Kasidit Samrej at Australian Open 2025 (Watch Video).

The defending champion continued her dominance on the hard court and easily defeated Paula Badosa in the semifinal with a 6-4, 6-2. The second Semifinal was a close contest though with Madison Keys making history after beating many top 10 players en route to her semifinal matchup against Iga Swiatek. The Polish star won the first set easily but was completely outdone by Madison Keys’ power-game in the match who eventually booked a place in the final.

In the Australian Open 2025 men's doubles competition, Italian pair Andrea Vavassorri and Simone Bolelli advanced to the final with a win over unseeded Andre Goranson and Sem Verbeek in three sets while their opponents in the Australian Open 2025 Men's Doubles final will be Harri Haliovaara and Henry Patten who defeated fourth seed German Pair.

Day 13 of the Australian Open will have a mega showdown between Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic while the 2024 Men’s singles champion Jannik Sinner will face Ben Shelton.

