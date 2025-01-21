Alexander Zverev will take on Tommy Paul for a place in the men's singles semifinals at the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday, January 21. The Tommy Paul vs Alexander Zverev quarterfinal clash will take place at the Rod Laver Arena and it gets underway approximately at 8:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, the broadcast rights of the Australian Open 2025 is with Sony Sports Network and Sony Sports Ten 5 will provide Tommy Paul vs Alexander Zverev live telecast on TV channels in India. There's an online viewing option as well and fans can watch Tommy Paul vs Alexander Zverev live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website after having a subscription. Today’s Tennis Match Live: Check Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 21.

Tommy Paul vs Alexander Zverev Live Telecast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)