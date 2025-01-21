The Australian Open 2025 has produced some memorable games and moments and Day 10 is set to bring in more excitement with some big matches lined up in store for fans. The biggest contest of the day will see Novak Djokovic lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz in what promises to be a spectacular quarterfinal showdown. Alexander Zverev will also face Tommy Paul for a place in the semifinals. In women's singles, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will be in action as they battle Paula Badosa and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to enter the last four. Rohan Bopanna and Zhang Shuai will also have their mixed doubles quarterfinal today. Australian Open 2025 Day 9 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Jannik Sinner Edges Past Holger Rune; Iga Swiatek, Elina Svitolina Enter Quarterfinals With Comfortable Wins.

Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 21

