Iga Swiatek enjoyed a memorable achievement of her career as she won Wimbledon for the very first time. Besides her women's singles title win, the Polish tennis star also grabbed eyeballs after she was seen stuffing official towels in her tennis bags after her matches in the competition. Her taking away the official towels led fans to jokingly give her the nickname of 'towel thief' and she had a special souvenir in store after she captured the women's singles title. Iga Swiatek was presented with a personalised Wimbledon 2025 towel with her name on it. The special towel presented to Iga Swiatek had 'Property of Iga Swiatek, Wimbledon Champion' written on it and Iga Swiatek was delighted to have received the personalised memorabilia at The Championships. After receiving the towel, she said, "The 15 that I have at home don't matter anymore." Iga Swiatek beat Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to capture the women's singles title. What is 6-0, 6-0 Scoreline Called in Tennis? Here's the Term Used For Iga Swiatek's Winning Margin Over Amanda Anisimova in Wimbledon 2025 Final.

Iga Swiatek Receives Personalised Wimbledon 2025 Towel

iga’s reaction to receiving the towel with her name. i love her😭😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/Wk6CZpESsb — nabald | 22💜 (@andys_murray) July 12, 2025

Iga Swiatek With Her Personalised Wimbledon 2025 Towel

