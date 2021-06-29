In a video on Twitter, Wimbledon shared a compilation of the best shots from the first day's action. In one of those shots, French Open 2021 champion Novak Djokovic was seen being foxed by Jack Draper during their first-round match on Monday.

Check the video here:

If these are the kinds of shots we're to look forward to, we're in for a fun two weeks...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/V0RGEDXDB3 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)