In a rare funny incident at the Wimbledon championships, Jiri Lehecka’s return shot ended up landing in pint of beer of a fan. Following the incident, the crowd had a burst of laughter, including the fan whose beer got spoiled. The video of the incident happened during the match between Daniil Medvedev and between Lehecka and it quickly went viral.

