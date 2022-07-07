Sania Mirza's Wimbledon 2022 campaign came to an end as the Indian tennis star is set to retire at the end of the season. She took to social media and wrote a heartfelt goodbye note. "The tears ,fight and the struggle.. the work we put in is all worth it in the end ..it wasn't meant to be this time @wimbledon but you have been nothing but spectacular its been an honor to play here and win here over the last 20 years ..i will miss you Until we meet again." To which Wimbledon responded and wrote, "The honour is ours, @mirzasaniar Wishing the very best to our 2015 Ladies’ Doubles champion following her final Wimbledon campaign."

