PR Sreejesh had an amusing on-stage moment while delivering his speech after winning the Sportsman of the Year award (Team) at the Indian Sports Honours 2023. The Indian hockey team goalkeeper dedicated this award to his team and also thanked Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. This happened when he referred to Virat as 'Bhai' while initially addressing Anushka by her name. In a matter of seconds after that, he said, "Anushka Didi", which left the Bollywood actor and Kohli in splits. "Thank you very much for this wonderful award. This goes to my team. Special thanks to Virat bhai and Anushka for this..Anushka Didi," he said. The video has gone viral on social media. Neeraj Chopra Viral Dance Video: Indian Javelin Star Shakes His Legs to Harrdy Sandhu's 'Bijlee Bijlee' at Indian Sports Honours 2023.

Watch PR Sreejesh's Amusing On-Stage Moment Here

