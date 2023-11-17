Dalip Singh Rana, popular amongst fans as The Great Khali for his endeavours at the stage of WWE, becomes father as he along with his wife Harminder Kaur welcome a baby boy into the world. This is his second time becoming a father as the duo already have a nine-year old daughter named Avleen Rana. Khali shared the news of the special moment with a video of him with the newly born on social media. Star Boxer Floyd Mayweather Wishes Virat Kohli and Team India Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final (Watch Video).

The Great Khali Blessed With A Baby Boy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)