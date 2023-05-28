In a piece of big news, all wrestlers who were trying to march toward the new Parliament House from their protest site at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, have been detained by Delhi Police. Following this, Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik shared a video on her Twitter account, showing how the Police detained the grapplers. "This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us," read the caption of Sakshi's tweet. Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police Detain All Protesting Grapplers Including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik; Remove Tents at Jantar Mantar.

Sakshi Malik Shares Video As Police Detain Wrestlers

This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us! #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/rjrZvgAlSO — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) May 28, 2023

