A courtroom exchange from the Supreme Court is going viral on social media. During the hearing, Justice BR Gavai told a senior lawyer to argue on law and not play to the gallery. "You are arguing before a court of law," he added. Justice BR Gavai also told the senior lawyer to argue on points of law and make his case in the next 30 minutes. "Or decide if you want to address like a speech in Ramleela maidan or Jantar Mantar," Justice BR Gavai added. Outgoing CJI Has FDs Worth Rs 55.75 Lakh, CJI-designate BR Gavai Has Rs 19.63 Lakh in Bank.

You Are Arguing Before a Court of Law, Says Justice BR Gavai

