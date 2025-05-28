The Indiana Pacers built on their lead against the New York Knicks in the NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, taking home Game 4 of the series and thus extending their advantage to 3-1. Tyrese Haliburton led the charge for the Pacers, scoring 32 points, and in turn became the first player in club history to score multiple playoff triple-doubles. Star of Game 2 for Indiana, Pascal Siakam, also shone on the court, contributing 30. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson once again scored the most points, with 31, followed by Karl-Anthony Towns. Pacers are now just one win away from winning the Eastern Conference Finals and moving into the NBA 2024-25 Finals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA 2024-25 Most Valuable Player, Oklahoma City Thunder Star Player Beats Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic To Win His First MVP Award.

Indiana Pacers Take 3-1 Lead

