(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
UAE Beat India 6-0 in Football Friendly Match, Ali Mabkhout Scores Hat-trick
United Arab Emirates (UAE) defeated India 6-0 in the football friendly in Dubai. Ali Mabkhout Scored a hat-trick and apart from it provided an assist as well.
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 29, 2021 10:49 PM IST