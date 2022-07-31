Amanda Nunes displayed grit and resilience to regain her bantamweight title with a win over Julianna Pena in UFC 277 on Saturday, July 30. Nunes beat Pena (50-45, 50-44, 50-43) and also became the first woman to score three knockdowns in one fight in the history of UFC.

Amanda Nunes Regains Championship:

