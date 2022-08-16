Telegu Yoddhas thrashed their opponents Rajasthan Warriors 68-47 in the fifth match of the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 tournament today at Shri Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. It is the second consecutive wins for the Telegu franchise. They claimed top spot in the points table with six points.

Check TY vs RW match result:

