Vinesh Phogat defeated Sweden's Sofia Magdalena Mattsson in her first-round match at Tokyo 2020.

News Flash: Vinesh Phogat beats reigning Olympic Bronze medalist Sofia Mattsson to storm into QF (53kg). And Vinesh did it in style by winning 7-1 🥳🥳 #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/nAAhgeK082 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)