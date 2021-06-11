Gold Medal for Vinesh Phogat

News Flash: Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat wins GOLD medal (53 kg) in Poland Open Ranking Series tournament after beating Khrystyna Bereza of Ukraine 8-0 in Final. More importantly, with that win, Vinesh has ensured that she will be top seed in #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/4irHDGj1IK — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 11, 2021

