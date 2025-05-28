Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off a stunning victory in the RCB vs LSG IPL 2025 match, sealing their place in Qualifier 1, as all players celebrated ecstatically on the field. Virat Kohli, known for his exuberant celebration, opted to express his love for wife Anushka Sharma, who was present at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, by blowing a flying kiss towards his better half. Kohli often showcases his passion for Sharma after either scoring a century or winning a crucial match. Anushka reciprocated in kind and blew a flying kiss towards her husband in a heart-warming moment post-match, which caught the attention of the netizens, who further made the video viral. Check the video below. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Enter Qualifier 1; Jitesh Sharma's Sensational 33-ball 85*, Virat Kohli's Half-Century Ensure RCB A Finish in Top Two Of IPL 2025 Points Table.

Virat Kohli and Wife Anushka Sharma Express Love For Each Other

I Hope When love finds me, it looks like this 🥰 ANUSHKA SHARMA 💞 VIRAT KOHLI 🥰 (Credit : @IPL)#RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/wojK0PIthX — Kriti Sharma (@Kriti_Sharma01) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)