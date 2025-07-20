Virat Kohli-owned Team Blue Rising registered their first-ever E1 win after they secured a victory in the E1 Monaco race in the UIM E1 World Championship on July 19. Team Blue Rising fended off tough competition from Team Brady and Team Brazil to come out on top in front of star figures like LeBron James, Rafael Nadal and Didier Drogba. Rafael Nadal's side, Team Rafa, finished in seventh spot, while LeBron James' Team AlUla was fourth behind Team Brazil and Team Brady. For the uninitiated, the UIM E1 World Championship is the first all-electric raceboat series in the world. The star cricketer reacted with a congratulatory message for Team Blue Rising on their victory. In a post on X, Virat Kohli wrote, "Team Blue Rising clinch their first ever E1 Series win in Monaco! Congratulations to the whole team!" Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Touch 900 ICC Rating Points in All Forms of Cricket Following Upgrade in T20Is.

Virat Kohli's Team Blue Rising Win in Monaco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Blue Rising (@team_bluerising)

Virat Kohli Congratulates Team Blue Rising

Team Blue Rising clinch their first ever E1 Series win in Monaco! Congratulations to the whole team! #bluerising #E1series #monaco — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 19, 2025

