Athletes would be gearing up to compete in the men's 61kg weightlifting final at National Games 2022 on September 30, Friday. The event is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Mahatma Mandir Venue-1. DD Sports would provide live telecast of the event. Fans can also watch live streaming of this event on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel.

See National Games 2022 September 30 Schedule and Live Telecast Details:

Have a look at the #NationalGames2022 schedule for today, 30th September 🤩 All the best to everyone who will be in action today at the #36thNationalGames 👍 pic.twitter.com/i5APQf02q5 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 29, 2022

