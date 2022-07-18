Ethiopia's Gotytom Gebreslase clinched the gold medal in the women's marathon category in the Eugene World Athletics Championships 2022, USA on July 18. Gebreslase, who won the 2021 Berlin Marathon and won bronze in this year's Tokyo Marathon won the global event in a championships record of 2hr 18min 11sec.

Check the Tweet:

Another #WorldAthleticsChamps record goes down! Gotytom Gebreselase is the world marathon champion clocking 2:18:11 for the 🥇 📸 @jaybendlinphoto pic.twitter.com/SFglfWjrLw — World Athletics Championships Oregon22 (@WCHoregon22) July 18, 2022

