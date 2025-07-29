The final WWE Monday Night Raw before SummerSlam 2025 will emanate from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, where almost all the wrestlers from the red brand will appear. WWE Monday Night Raw on July 28 (July 29 in India) will begin at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and take place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Unfortunately, WWE Raw live telecast will not be available for TV viewing options. Fans do, however, have online streaming, and can find WWE Raw live streaming viewing options on the Netflix app and website, at the cost of a subscription. WWE RAW Tonight, July 28: Gunther, CM Punk Set To Appear, Star-Studded Eight-Woman Tag Match and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

