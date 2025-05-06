The road to WWE Backlash will begin this week, as several Monday Night RAW take place in Omaha. Several stars like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Rusev are all set to make appearances, where several surprises can be expected as well. WWE Monday Night Raw on May 5 (May 6 in India) will take place at the CHI Health Center and begin at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). While WWE Raw live telecast will not be available, fans have an online viewing option. Fans can watch WWE Raw live streaming on the Netflix app and website, at the cost of a subscription. WWE RAW Tonight, May 5: Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman To Make Appearance, Becky Lynch Likely To Call Out Lyra Valkyria and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

