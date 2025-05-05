With just under a week remaining for Backlash PLE, WWE RAW on May 5 is expected to be an explosive episode with several major players from the Premier Live Event expected to make appearances. Monday Night Raw will be held CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 5, where a heavyweight and a high-flying match will also showcase wrestlers' in-ring talents. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, May 2: Randy Orton Promises To 'Put Down' Legend John Cena, Naomi Attacks Jade Cargill & Tiffany Stratton, and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker State Next Move

Having taken out Sami Zayn last week, the trio of Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman will make an appearance and explain their next move in a bid to keep the locker room in check. With CM Punk and Roman Reigns off TV for a while, expect the newly formed stable to dominate the roster.

Rusev Battles Otis In First Match Since Return

Rusev stole the limelight when the Russian brawler made a return to WWE RAW after years of absence and set the record straight, stating his reason for coming back. Rusev claimed that Otis was being wasted as a talent, which irked the latter, setting up a heavyweight clash for this week's Monday Night Raw.

Becky Lynch To Address WWE Universe

Becky Lynch made a surprise return during WWE WrestleMania 41 and then shocked the world by turning on Lyra Valkyria. Lynch has been on a path of destruction and has openly admitted to injuring Bayley. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, April 28: Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins Attack Sami Zayn After His Refusal To Leave RAW, Lyra Valkyria vs Becky Lynch Match Set and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Valkyria, who is also the women's intercontinental champion, has already expressed disappointment over the former World Champion's actions, leading to their match at Backlash. Expect a heated exchange when Lynch takes centre stage.

What will @BeckyLynchWWE have to say tomorrow night on #WWERaw just days before the Women's Intercontinental Championship match at #WWEBacklash? 📍 OMAHA 🎟️ https://t.co/T2jA5AL2dH pic.twitter.com/Dai2YkTWyA — WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2025

Penta Faces Off Against JD McDonagh

Penta will be in action against Judgement Day's JD McDonagh, who is making a return from a long injury layoff. McDonagh has cost Penta the Intercontinental title chances of late, setting up this clash. Expect El Grande Americano to interfere and take out Penta.

Other wrestlers like Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio are also listed to feature on WWE RAW; however, one also cannot rule out a Drew McIntyre entry.

