The aftermath of the Clash in Paris 2025 PLE will occur on WWE Monday Night Raw with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and The Vision all expected to feature on their final European-leg venue. The WWE Monday Night RAW will be hosted at Paris La Defense Arena in France and will have a special start at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on September 1. Although fans will not have the live telecast viewing option on their TV channels, they can get the live streaming viewing option on Netflix, in exchange for a subscription fee. Watch John Cena Notch Up His 99th PLE Win as 17-Time World Champion Pins Logan Paul in Hard-Fought Match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 (See Video Highlights).

WWE RAW Live Streaming

De vous à moi, je fais que de penser à ce match depuis son annonce. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/j2lMNu9BAc — 𝗟𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗗𝘂 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 (@LeTempleDuCatch) September 1, 2025

