With just weeks remaining for WrestleMania 41, WWE SmackDown will make its pitstop in Washington and air from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. After an explosive Friday Night SmackDown in Chicago, expect this week to have even more faceoffs and in-ring action, building towards the show-of-shows. Friday Night SmackDown will start at its usual time in India, i.e, 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time on April 11. Unfortunately, in India, WWE programming will not be available for viewing options on live TV due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, fans in India will find WWE SmackDown online viewing options on Netflix on their app and website, who are WWE's new digital partner. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, April 7: Seth Rollins Stomps CM Punk After He Comes Out to Save Paul Heyman, WrestleMania 41 Matches Set and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Watch WWE SmackDown on Netflix

History is watching - so is India 👀💥 Welcome to WWE's new home ❤️‍🔥 Watch WWE weekly, only on Netflix!#WWEOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/KhsqoxUPtH — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 7, 2025

