In the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41, John Cena will be making his much-awaited return. WWE SmackDown will air from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which will also host WrestleMania 41 over the weekend. SmackDown will take place on April 18, and start at its usual time in India, i.e, 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time on April 19. Unfortunately, in India, WWE programming will not be available for viewing options on live TV due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, fans in India will find WWE SmackDown online viewing options on Netflix on their app and website, who are WWE's new digital partner. WWE SmackDown Tonight, April 18: John Cena Returns Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Street Profits Defend Tag Titles And Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

WWE SmackDown Live

