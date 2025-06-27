The June 27th episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will bring exciting events and actions ahead of the upcoming Night of Champions PLE. This week's SmackDown is set to air live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fans can expect a chaotic confrontation, and many superstars, including John Cena, will make a return. The SmackDown will begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the WWE SmackDown will, unfortunately, not have the live telecast option due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India will get live streaming viewing options for the Friday night WWE SmackDown on the Netflix app and website. WWE Night of Champions 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE SmackDown Free Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)