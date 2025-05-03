WWE Friday Night SmackDown will most likely build up hype for the upcoming Premier Live Event, Backlash, where John Cena will defend his title against Randy Orton. WWE SmackDown will air from the Wells Fargo Arena in Iowa, which is expected to witness several Blue Brand stars. SmackDown will take place on May 2, and start at its usual time in India, i.e, 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on May 3. Unfortunately, in India, WWE programming will not be available for viewing options on live TV due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, fans in India will find WWE SmackDown online viewing options on Netflix on their app and website, who are WWE's new digital partner. WWE SmackDown Tonight, May 2: Randy Orton To Appear, Aleister Black Takes on Miz and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night Smackdown

WWE SmackDown Live

Kya hoga jab The Viper @RandyOrton honge LIVE kal #SmackDown par?! 🐍 Tune in at 5:30 AM (IST) on @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/EaN6ZOj3Aw — WWE India (@WWEIndia) May 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)