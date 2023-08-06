WWE SummerSlam 2023 lived up to his billing and fans were kept at the edge of their seats. The night opened up with Logan Paul locking horns with Ricochet and the YouTuber-turned-wrestler secured a clean win over the high-flying Ricochet. Then fans witness The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes conquer The Beast Brock Lesnar for the second time in their last three encounters and bag the bragging rights. One of the fan favourites LA Knight created history by winning the SummerSlam Battle Royal. One also saw Gunther successfully defend his Intercontinental title against Drew McIntyre. Also, SummerSlam was the night of Seth Rollins as they outclass Finn Balor to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. The triple-threat match between Asuka, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair was also amazing and Bianca stood tall defeating her two rivals. However, Iyo Sky cashed in her money in the bank contract on Belair and won the WWE Women's title. Last but not the least. in the main event, Jey USo challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in a Tribal Combat match. The Tribal Chief won the battle courtesy of the assist from Jimmy Uso and retained the title. WWE at Wedding? Cousin Duo Shows Off 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Stunner To Make a Jaw-Dropping Entry at Wedding Reception, Watch Viral Video

Here are WWE SummerSlam Results:

