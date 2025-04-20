One of the biggest wrestling events of the year is upon us, WWE WrestleMania 41, which will be a two-night event, with night one taking place on April 19. WrestleMania 41 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and start at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time on April 20. Unfortunately, due to a lack of a broadcast partner in India, no live telecast viewing option will be available. However, fans can find online viewing options of WrestleMania 2025 on Netflix, who will provide all the action and entertainment from the shows of show on its app and website. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, April 18: Cody Rhodes Lays Out John Cena With Cross Rhodes, Carmelo Hayes Wins Andre The Giant Battle Royal and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

