Los Angeles Lakers sharpened its roster with addition of Luka Doncic. Born of February 28, the Slovenian star is now 26 and LeBron James took opportunity to mock the ‘old’ Doncic. The 40-year-old NBA superstar wish Doncic on his birthday and said, “Don you are getting older like me.” Check out the viral video below. Interestingly Doncic’s career resembles LeBron James’ career with both stars setting high standard for the league. ‘Luka, Be Fu**ing Self, Fit the Fu**ing Out’: LeBron James Encourages Luka Doncic in Team Huddle During Lakers vs Jazz NBA 2024-25 Regular Season Game, Video Goes Viral.

LeBron James Wishing Luka Doncic

LeBron James wishes Luka Doncic happy birthday in true LeBron fashion 😂 (🎥: @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/v0ZTTDuzJ4 — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) March 1, 2025

