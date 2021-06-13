Netizens React As Austin McBroom TKO's Bryce Hall at the YouTubers vs TikTokers pay-per-view
Bryce Hall: “bro why’d they stop the fight I’m still good” #youtubersvstiktokers pic.twitter.com/r7s5IddUW5
— 💂🏽♀️ (@luhmario2x) June 13, 2021
Why'd You Stop
bryce hall: why did we stop fighting #youtubersvstiktokers pic.twitter.com/HHyN0BEKa8
— matchalover (@leobubbletea) June 13, 2021
The Ref
ref was contemplating knocking out Bryce himself #youtubersvstiktokers pic.twitter.com/yRSYuA0Tqc
— ً (@ShesMourning) June 13, 2021
Got What He Deserved
me sleeping tonight knowing bryce hall finally got what he deserved #youtubersvstiktokers pic.twitter.com/tG7mkxFSZl
— Carissa Devore (@DevoreCarissa) June 13, 2021
The Streets
Bryce: I fought 40 street fights
The streets:
#youtubersvstiktokers pic.twitter.com/JWeaCJI2eb
— garfieldblender 👺🖍🪓🧨⚔️⚔️🗡⚰️🔪⚙️🪤🔫🔪🔩⚙️💣🗡 (@garfieldblender) June 13, 2021
