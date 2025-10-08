Ai+ Company has shared a new teaser of its upcoming smartphone, which will launch in India soon. The company posted an image of the smartphone’s rear design with the text "Bold & Brilliant." The new Ai+ smartphone will feature two rear cameras with a flash and the Ai+ logo on the back. The company, run by Madhav Sheth, posted on X, "Caught a glimpse of the next showstopper? That’s your cue to stay tuned." It also shared hashtags including "Ai Plus Smartphone," "NxtQuantumOS," and "AddaPlus." OnePlus 15T Launch Tipped, Likely To Release in Early Next Year; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Ai+ Teases New Smartphone Launching Today

