Ai+ Nova 5G sale will officially begin today in India. The smartphone launched by NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, founded by Madhav Sheth, has a 50MP rear camera and a 50MP front camera. Ai+ Nova 5G offers a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a UniSoC T8200 processor, scoring up to 5,10,000 on AnTuTu benchmarks. The budget smartphone is offered in 6GB+128GB RAM and storage option at INR 7,999, and the higher variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes with an INR 9,999 price tag. Ai+ Nova 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery and supports Android 15. It offers features like a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support and FM Radio. Vivo X200 FE Price in India, Specifications and Features; Know Everything To Expect About Upcoming Compact Vivo Smartphone Launching on July 14, 2025.

Ai+ Nova 5G Sale in India Will Begin Today

