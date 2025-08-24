Airtel is down again, a few days after recovering from a major network outage. This time, users in Bengaluru and other cities are facing issues with calls, data, and connectivity. As per Downdetector, the outage peaked around 12:15 PM with 7,109 user reports. Many Airtel users took to X (formerly Twitter) to raise their concerns and shared funny memes about the repeated issues. One user said, “Airtel network is intermittently down across Bangalore. Airtel, please restore your services, please.” Another shared, “Ported from Jio to Airtel cuz of the low speeds and network issues. 1 month later, Airtel is down now.” Another user said, “Airtel network today,” along with a meme. Airtel, however, responded and said, “We apologise for the inconvenience… the issue is expected to be resolved within 1 hour. Please restart your phone after that.” Airtel Down Again? Users in Bengaluru and Other Cities Report Network Outage, Connectivity Issues.

Airtel network is intermittently down across Bangalore. Don't keep restarting your phone. your phone is fine 😊😊😊 Airtel, please restore your services, please 🙏#airteldown pic.twitter.com/q0SPPHeC7d — Sneha Raghunath 🇮🇳 (@SnehaRaghunathh) August 24, 2025

Ported from Jio to Airtel cuz of the low speeds and network issues. . . 1 month later… . . Airtel is down now 🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/G4f2a0khl1 — Dr. Meet Prajapati (@Meetastasis) August 24, 2025

We apologize for the inconvenience. The issue you're facing appears to be due to a temporary connectivity disruption and is expected to be resolved within 1 hour. Once that time has passed, please restart your mobile phone to restore services. Thank you, Vaishali S https://t.co/GRABSOPD4E — airtel India (@airtelindia) August 24, 2025

