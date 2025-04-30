BHIM payments app is enhancing your celebrations in Akshaya Tritiya 2025. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, customers can get a rewarding shopping experience when buying gold or jewellery. BHIM is offering an instant 2% cashback of up to INR 500 on purchases of gold or jewellery worth INR 5,000 and above. It is a limited-time deal and is available to those who pay through the BHIM app. The offer is valid for today, and it is applicable once per user. How To Buy Digital Gold Online Through Google Pay, Paytm and Other Platforms on Akshaya Tritiya 2025.

BHIM App Brings Offers on Akshaya Tritiya 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)