Share Market Holiday: Is Stock Market Open or Closed on April 30 for Akshaya Tritiya 2025? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE and BSE

According to the share market holiday list for 2025, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open for trading on April 30. In April 2025, the stock market was closed three times: on April 10 for Mahavir Jayanti, April 14 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and April 18 for Good Friday.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 29, 2025 07:03 PM IST

Investors and traders are looking online to find out whether the stock market will be open or closed on Wednesday, April 30, due to the Akshaya Tritiya festival. According to the share market holiday list for 2025, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open for trading on April 30. In April 2025, the stock market was closed three times: on April 10 for Mahavir Jayanti, April 14 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and April 18 for Good Friday. The Indian stock market will remain closed on Thursday, May 1, due to Maharashtra Day and Labour Day 2025.

Is the Share Market Open or Closed on April 30 for Akshaya Tritiya 2025?

