On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt wishes to the nation, highlighting the festival’s significance. Taking to X on April 30, PM Modi wrote, “Infinite best wishes to all of you on Akshaya Tritiya. May this auspicious festival dedicated to humanity bring success, prosperity and happiness to everyone, which gives new strength to the resolve of a developed India.” Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is celebrated across India as a symbol of eternal prosperity and new beginnings. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Wishes, Greetings and Messages: Share Beautiful Images, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and WhatsApp Status With Family and Friends.

PM Narendra Modi Sends Akshaya Tritiya Greetings to Nation

आप सभी को अक्षय तृतीया की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। मानवता को समर्पित यह पावन पर्व हर किसी के लिए सफलता, संपन्नता और प्रसन्नता लेकर आए, जो विकसित भारत के संकल्प को नई शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)