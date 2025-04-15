Anthropic AI started testing its voice mode for its Claude model for the iOS app. The Anthropic AI voice model on iOS offers three different options to users. Also, the Anthropic AI model supports uploading files. Currently, only English chats are available, said a user. Grok, OpenAI, and other models like Gemini offer voice models for interactions with users. Kling AI Introduces KOLORS 2.0 Image Generator Alongside Kling 2.0 Video Generation at Global Launch Live Event, Allows Users To Create Realistic Content.

Anthropic Testing Voice Mode on Claude for iOS

BREAKING 🚨: Anthropic began testing voice mode on Claude for iOS. It comes with 3 different voices and supports file uploads. Only English chats will be available initially. * Voice samples on the video pic.twitter.com/u1RYGKV2wn — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) April 14, 2025

