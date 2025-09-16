Anthropic Claude is now generally available in Xcode 26. Xcode is Apple’s integrated development environment (IDE) that gives developers the tools to create, test, and share apps for all Apple platforms. Developers can now connect their Claude account to Xcode and use coding intelligence features powered by Claude Sonnet 4. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Claude shared, “Generate documentation, explain highlighted code, generate previews and playgrounds, and more with Claude in Xcode.” To start using Claude in Xcode, developers need to download Xcode 26 from the Mac App Store, open preferences, and navigate through the Intelligence settings. Once connected, users can interact with code using natural language, get help with debugging, generate documentation, and more. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Unified Calling System’ for iOS Beta Users To Let Them Manage Audio and Video Calls From Single Menu.

