Tech giant Apple which is probably the best in business when it comes to manufacturing best of the smartphones has warned its users of a flaw that is allowing hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. One of the world's most loved smartphone brands has urged users to install emergency software updates but has not disclosed the extent to which the flaw has been exploited.

Check AFP News Agency's Tweet:

Apple warns of a flaw that is allowing hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers. It urges users to install emergency software updates but has not disclosed the extent to which the flaw has been exploitedhttps://t.co/HLusZwGSSQ pic.twitter.com/GHj9UFrN6j — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)