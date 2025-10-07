Sridhar Vembu confirmed that the Arattai app will get Zoho Pay soon, enabling payments directly from the instant messaging platform. Zoho's co-founder and chief scientist said that the Arattai team was scaling up and fine-tuning the product through their hard work. Last year, Zoho became an RBI-authorized payment aggregator in India and launched its online payment solutions. He said, "We are now deepening our fintech footprint by unveiling our all-new Zoho Payments Point-of-Sale (POS) devices." He also confirmed that Zoho partnered with NCPI's NBBL to address real business challenges and strengthen India's digital payment ecosystem, enabling in-person payments and integration with the broader ecosystem. Sridhar Vembu posted on X, "Yes, on the consumer front, Arattai will integrate Zoho Pay, please give us some time!" Elon Musk Reacts as Grok 4 Achieves Number 1 Rank on FutureX Global AI Leaderboard, Beating OpenAI GPT-4o-mini and Google Gemini 2.5-Flash.

Zoho Pay Will Be Integrated to Arattai App, Confirms Sridhar Vembu

Even as our Arattai team is scaling up and fine tuning the product, our other product teams are hard at work. Last year Zoho became an RBI authorized payment aggregator in India and launched our online payment solutions. We are now deepening our fintech footprint by unveiling… pic.twitter.com/xRImMnChm7 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 7, 2025

