Reliance Jio has raised its tariff prices in India about 12% to 25% on different plans. The Reliance Jio tariff hike is applicable to monthly plans, 2-month plans, 3-month plans, annual plans, data add-ons, and prepaid plans. Starting from the monthly plan, which started at Rs 155 for 28 days, offering 2GB, it is now introduced at Rs 189. The same goes with other plans, as the popular Rs 666 plan, which offered 1.5GB per day for 84 days, is increased to Rs 799. In its media release, Reliance Jio reaffirmed its commitment to providing the best value to its customers through its new plans. These plans will be effective from July 3, 2024. Flipkart’s Super.Money App Aims to Democratise Access to Financial Services by Leveraging UPI Infrastructure: Founder and CEO Prakash Sikaria.

Reliance Jio Tariff Hike Announced:

Tariff Hike happened in Jio These are New Plans Unlimited 5G will continue but in 2GB/ day and above plans These new plans will be effective from 3rd July pic.twitter.com/AHKdOyxHaj — Utsav Techie (@utsavtechie) June 27, 2024

Reliance Announces New 5G Unlimited Plans, Hikes Prices about 12% to 25%;

#BREAKING | Reliance Jio announces an increase in tariffs in the range of 12-25% pic.twitter.com/g1y587Sqv6 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 27, 2024

Reliance Introduces New Unlimited 5G Plan, Available from July 3, 2024:

Reliance Jio introduces new unlimited 5G plans to be available from 3rd July pic.twitter.com/TsDMAG682r — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)